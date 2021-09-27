 Skip to main content

WISEKey Collaborates With ScaleSwap, Polygon For WISe.ART Platform IDO Launch
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 4:53pm   Comments
WISEKey Collaborates With ScaleSwap, Polygon For WISe.ART Platform IDO Launch
  • WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY) collaborated with Scaleswap for the IDO launch of the WISe.Art TrusteCoin anticipated starting in November 2021. 
  • The next-generation scalable IDO Launchpad of Scaleswap provides an improved experience for users thanks to its Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution. 
  • The project will benefit from unparalleled community building and a unique loyalty scoring system.
  • WISeKey has selected Polygon for the commercial launch of its Trusted NFTs solution. The company noted that Polygon's low transaction fees and sustainable Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism are essential in meeting the demands of its high-volume marketplace.
  • Price Action: WKEY shares closed higher by 1.29% at $7.04 on Monday.

