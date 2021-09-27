WISEKey Collaborates With ScaleSwap, Polygon For WISe.ART Platform IDO Launch
- WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY) collaborated with Scaleswap for the IDO launch of the WISe.Art TrusteCoin anticipated starting in November 2021.
- The next-generation scalable IDO Launchpad of Scaleswap provides an improved experience for users thanks to its Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution.
- The project will benefit from unparalleled community building and a unique loyalty scoring system.
- WISeKey has selected Polygon for the commercial launch of its Trusted NFTs solution. The company noted that Polygon's low transaction fees and sustainable Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism are essential in meeting the demands of its high-volume marketplace.
- Price Action: WKEY shares closed higher by 1.29% at $7.04 on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.