Party City Plans Halloween-Themed Pop-Up Balloon Installation In New York City
- Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE: PRTY) has launched Boo-Loon Land, a pop-up balloon installation in New York City, for a three-day, Halloween-themed experience for all ages.
- The installation will be open for three days, beginning October 15 through October 17.
- The walk-through experience will feature Party City's six Halloween-inspired rooms, including Dia de los Muertos; fall harvest; black & bones; iridescent glam; Halloween friends, and more.
- Price Action: PRTY shares are trading higher by 5.20% at $8.395 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas