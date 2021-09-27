 Skip to main content

Party City Plans Halloween-Themed Pop-Up Balloon Installation In New York City
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 1:00pm   Comments
  • Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE: PRTYhas launched Boo-Loon Land, a pop-up balloon installation in New York City, for a three-day, Halloween-themed experience for all ages.
  • The installation will be open for three days, beginning October 15 through October 17.
  • The walk-through experience will feature Party City's six Halloween-inspired rooms, including Dia de los Muertos; fall harvest; black & bones; iridescent glam; Halloween friends, and more.
  • Price Action: PRTY shares are trading higher by 5.20% at $8.395 on the last check Monday.

