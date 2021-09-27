Why Microsoft Shares Are Falling

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are trading lower by 1.9% at $293.67 amid overall market weakness as technology and growth stocks dip on a rise in the 10-year treasury yield.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.517% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.484% level. The move in the 10-year note comes after the Federal Reserve last week spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program.

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software and is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite.

Microsoft has a 52-week high of $305.84 and a 52-week low of $199.62.