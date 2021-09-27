 Skip to main content

Citi Launches Tech Hub In Bahrain: Zawya
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 8:34am   Comments
  • Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) launched a global technology hub at its Bahrain offices in collaboration with government-funded labor fund Tamkeen and Bahrain's Economic Development Board (EDB), which are also investors, Zawya reports.
  • Citi will hire a minimum of 100 people in coding-related roles each year over the next ten years for the bank's leading platforms, Citi Velocity and Citi FX Policy.
  • Tamkeen will subsidize a portion of the salaries and cover training costs locally and abroad.
  • The heavily indebted Bahrain received a $10 billion bailout in 2018 from some of its Gulf allies to avoid a credit crunch.
  • Price Action: C shares traded higher by 1.15% at $72 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

