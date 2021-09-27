Google Cloud Fires Up Cloud War With Commission Cut: CNBC
- Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud Platform slashed its revenue share from 20% to 3% from customers' purchasing software from other vendors on its cloud marketplace CNBC reports.
- It marks Google's attempts to attract independent software makers from Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Microsoft Azure to sell their products on Google's cloud.
- AWS charges a listing fee of 5% from its marketplace. Microsoft slashed its price from 20% to 3%. Google shortly aims to announce a change to its Marketplace fee structure.
- Earlier this year, Google, followed by Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), reduced their app store's developers' service fee by half to 15% on the first $1 million they earn in revenue in a year.
- Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) squeezed its commission from game purchases from its Windows app store from 30% to 12%.
- Price Action: GOOG shares traded lower by 0.41% at $2,841 premarket on the last check Monday.
