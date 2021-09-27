 Skip to main content

Google Cloud Fires Up Cloud War With Commission Cut: CNBC
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 8:25am   Comments
  • Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud Platform slashed its revenue share from 20% to 3% from customers' purchasing software from other vendors on its cloud marketplace CNBC reports.
  • It marks Google's attempts to attract independent software makers from Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Microsoft Azure to sell their products on Google's cloud.
  • AWS charges a listing fee of 5% from its marketplace. Microsoft slashed its price from 20% to 3%. Google shortly aims to announce a change to its Marketplace fee structure.
  • Earlier this year, Google, followed by Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), reduced their app store's developers' service fee by half to 15% on the first $1 million they earn in revenue in a year.
  • Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) squeezed its commission from game purchases from its Windows app store from 30% to 12%.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares traded lower by 0.41% at $2,841 premarket on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs CNBCNews Tech Media

