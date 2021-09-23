Good News For Cool Cats And Kittens: Tiger King Season 2 Is Coming To Netflix

One of the most-watched streaming original series of all-time is set to make a return to media company Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX).

What Happened: Netflix released a teaser trailer Thursday for the highly anticipated second season of the smash hit “Tiger King.”

The second season will be released in the fall with no exact date announced.

Original show producers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin return for season 2. Netflix hasn’t revealed a full list of which cast members from the first season will be back.

Joe Exotic, who was the title subject of Season 1, is spending 22 years behind bars for hiring a hitman to kill his nemesis Carole Baskin.

Other Season 1 regulars have faced difficulties since the show aired. Jeff Lowe had over five dozen big cats taken by federal authorities. Erik Cowie, who testified against Joe Exotic, was found dead earlier this month. Doc Antle was indicted on wildlife trafficking charges.

Baskin has been a celebrity since the show aired and can be found on Cameo. Users have been buying Cameos from Baskin to promote penny stocks and even Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

Why It’s Important: People tuned into “Tiger King” in record numbers and it remains one of the streaming company’s most-watched original shows. The show was seen by more than 64 million Netflix households.

One of the big questions for Netflix and the potential success of a sequel could center on the involvement of Baskin, a fan favorite from Season 1.

The release of the second season also comes as Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) has a scripted series depicting Baskin for its Peacock streaming network. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) was also attached to creating a Tiger King-themed show featuring Nicolas Cage that has since been abandoned.

Baskin has called the first season “salacious and sensational” and blasted the overall production.

“I don’t know anybody, particularly Carole Baskin, is going to want to collaborate with them now. We’ll see,” Lowe told actor David Spade before he passed away.

Goode and Chaiklin told Entertainment Weekly that they have lots of leftover footage from Season 1 that was cut, so we could see the same characters make appearances in the second season even if they are not directly involved.

Image: Screenshot from Netflix trailer