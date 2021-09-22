 Skip to main content

What's Going On With Aterian Shares Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 22, 2021
Aterian Inc (NASDAQ: ATER) is surging higher Wednesday on abnomally high volume as traders circulate the stock as a short squeeze candidate.

The average session volume over a 100-day period is about 17 million. Wednesday's trading volume was around 75 million at publication time.

About 29% of the float is currently sold short, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Aterian was the top trending stock on Stocktwits at publication time.

Aterian is a technology-enabled consumer products company. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty-related products and consumer electronics.

ATER Price Action: Aterian has traded as high as $23.88 and as low as $3.04 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 27.20% at $16.62 at time of publication.

