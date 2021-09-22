 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Castor Maritime Enters New Charter Agreements For Two Vessels
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 4:25pm   Comments
Share:
Castor Maritime Enters New Charter Agreements For Two Vessels
  • Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) has taken the delivery of M/V Magic Mars, the 2014 Korean-built Panamax dry bulk carrier, on September 20, 2021.
  • The company has entered a charter agreement for the M/V Magic Mars at a gross daily charter rate of $34,600. The charter is expected to commence on or around September 24, 2021, and will have a duration of about 75 days.
  • M/V Magic Argo, a 2009 built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $33,500. The charter commenced on September 14, 2021, and has a duration of about 90 days.
  • Price Action: CTRM shares closed higher by 3.75% at $2.49 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CTRM)

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Castor Maritime Stock Soars On New Charter Agreements
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Castor Maritime Acquires Vessel For $18.7M; Enters New Charter Agreements
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com