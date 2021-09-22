Why New Oriental Education Shares Are Rising

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Gaotu Techedu after the company announced second-quarter earnings results.

Shares of Chinese education stocks are volatile on continued regulatory-driven in the sector. Chinese education stocks have been trading lower in recent weeks following a policy from the Chinese government which may force for-profit education companies to become non-profit.

New Oriental Education is the largest well-established one-stop shopping private educational services provider in China. New Oriental Education offers overseas and domestic test preparations, nonacademic languages and services in vocational training.

New Oriental Education has a 52-week high of $19.97 and a 52-week low of $1.68.