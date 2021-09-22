 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Ford Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 1:10pm   Comments
Share:
Why Ford Shares Are Rising

Shares of large automakers, including Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), are trading higher amid an overall market rebound as stocks regain some losses following Monday's selloff.

Ford and Redwood Materials also today announced they are working together to build out battery recycling and a domestic battery supply chain for electric vehicles.

Ford and Redwood say their goal is to make electric vehicles more sustainable, drive down the cost for batteries and ultimately help make electric vehicles accessible and affordable for more Americans.

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. The company has about 14% market share in the United States and about 7% share in Europe. Ford has about 186,000 employees, including about 58,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Ford shares are trading higher by 3.6% at $13.24. Ford has a 52-week high of $16.46 and a 52-week low of $6.41.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Follow The Smart Money, Looking Into Ford Motor's Biggest Options Trades For Today
Ford Partners With Redwood Materials For Battery Recycling
Pond Technologies Uses Algae to Transform Carbon Emissions into Profit
Ford Once Mocked Tesla Over Vehicle Roofs Coming Off, Now It's Recalling 5,000 EVs Over Similar Issues
This Nimble EV Stock Has Outperformed Tesla And Other Major Automakers In September
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com