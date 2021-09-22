Facebook Admits Underreporting Ad Performance Citing Apple's Privacy Update
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) admitted to underreporting web conversions on Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS by about 15% in Q3 due to the iPhone maker's privacy changes.
- Apple gave iPhone and iPad users the option to opt-in to being tracked when first launching an app.
- At the July earnings call, Facebook CFO David Wehner warned, saying he expected to see a more significant impact of the changes in the Q3, CNBC reports.
- Facebook suggested several actions to the advertisers to help analyze their ad performance, like waiting longer to analyze data to allow for delays and considering using additional measurement tools.
- Facebook acknowledged efforts to improve ad performance measurement.
- Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 4.32% at $342.14 on the last check Wednesday.
