A Look Into Utilities Sector Value Stocks

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

Energy Co of Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) - P/E: 7.82 China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) - P/E: 3.35 Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) - P/E: 4.07 Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) - P/E: 9.79 Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) - P/E: 2.8

Energy Co of Minas Gerais has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.22, which has increased by 340.0% compared to Q1, which was 0.05. Energy Co of Minas Gerais does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, China Recycling Energy reported earnings per share at -0.16, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at -0.09. China Recycling Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Kenon Hldgs saw a decrease in earnings per share from 3.34 in Q1 to 3.2 now. Kenon Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Suburban Propane Partners reported earnings per share at -0.16, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 2.02. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.56%, which has increased by 0.44% from 8.12% last quarter.

Pampa Energia's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 1.94, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.58. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.