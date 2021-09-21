5 Stocks To Check Out Ahead Of Benzinga EV Con

Benzinga is proud to offer conferences and events that provide investors and analysts with in-depth conversations and presentations from publicly traded companies.

Benzinga hosts EV Con on Wednesday, Sept. 22, featuring companies that are part of “the driving force behind green transportation.” Some of the companies listed below will be back to present along with General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV).

Below is a look at five companies whose stock prices have only gone up since appearing at a Benzinga event.

Arcimoto: Fun utility vehicle manufacturer Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) presented at Benzinga's events in April and May.

Arcimoto aims to fill the gap between the bike and the car with the electrification of smaller vehicles. The company’s Platform 1 aims to fall into the price range of a golf cart or ATV and delivery capabilities of making short trips, Arcimoto CEO Mark Frohnmayer told Benzinga.

Another item shared at Benzinga's event was the company’s active work on an autonomous program in a model that could be demonstrated later in 2021.

Frohnmayer told viewers that the company planned on expanding its market reach in 2021 and 2022.

Arcimoto reported second-quarter sales in August and highlighted its Roadsters entering production and the reclassification by several states to not require a motorcycle license for an Arcimoto vehicle.

Shares of Arcimoto have moved from $8 to $11.35 since the last Benzinga event.

Worksport: Vehicle company Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ: WKSP) presented at the last two Benzinga small-cap events and highlighted the company’s role in the solar power and clean energy markets. Since the events, the company completed an uplisting from the OTC to the Nasdaq.

Worksport is in the production of battery and solar products including a solar bed cover for pickup trucks. The company announced a pre-order portal for the Terravis Solar & COR Battery System Products this week.

Worksport shares have gone from $5.80 (split-adjusted) to $7.85 since the last Benzinga event appearance.

KULR Technology: Thermal management company KULR Technology Group Inc (NYSE: KULR) presented at the last Benzinga event and shared its product partnerships and how it helps industries like 5G, energy storage, electric vehicles and space companies.

The company received a special permit from the U.S. Department of Transportation for the transportation of damaged, defective and recalled batteries since presenting at the event.

KULR also posted second-quarter financial results since then, with a reported $620,000 in the second quarter compared to $201,128 in the previous year. Six-month revenue totaled $1.03 million compared to $278,628 in the prior year.

Shares of KULR are up to $2.34 after trading under $2 when the company last presented at a Benzinga event.

Charge Enterprises Inc: Charge Enterprises Inc (OTC: CRGE) shared its plans to disrupt several growth markets like 5G and electric vehicles going forward.

The company helps power micro-mobility companies, electric vehicle charging installations, charging infrastructure and portable powerbanks.

The company reported second-quarter revenue of $129.5 million and highlighted its progress on building the “communications and electrification infrastructure that will power the world’s future.”

Charge Enterprises applied to uplist to the Nasdaq. Shares of the company have gone from $2.66 to $3.60 since presenting at the last Benzinga Event.

Helbiz: Micromobility company Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ) presented at the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference in April.

The company shared its plans to go public via a SPAC with GreenVision Acquisition Corp and its plans to expand internationally. CEO Salvator Palella told Benzinga the company was working on signing more fleet deals and working with more cities around the world.

“We are working with a couple of cities in the U.S. trying to integrate public transportation,” Palella told Benzinga.

The company has announced since the event it had launched micromobility offerings in cities like Durham, Oklahoma City, Jacksonville, Miami and Washington D.C.

Helbiz also launched a media arm that has the exclusive rights to Serie B soccer matches which has led to deals with Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).

HLBZ shares were under $10 when the company presented at the Benzinga Cleantech Event and now trade at $26.35.