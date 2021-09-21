 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Disney Covers Up Jessica Rabbit's Considerable Cleavage For Theme Park Ride
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 21, 2021 10:32am   Comments
Share:
Disney Covers Up Jessica Rabbit's Considerable Cleavage For Theme Park Ride

Jessica Rabbit, the Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) animated flesh-baring femme fatale, is getting a wardrobe remake that significantly covers up her tumultuous torso while reinventing her role in the Disneyland attraction Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin.

What Happened: Jessica Rabbit first appeared in the 1988 “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” as an ink-and-paint leading lady sporting a grand bosom barely contained in a tight ruby-red strapless gown that showed off her wasp-waisted physique.

The character’s role in the Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin was that of a distressed damsel being held captive in the trunk of a car by villainous weasels — although her sultry expression and unashamed display of shapely legs suggested that she wasn’t completely anxious about her prisoner status.

However, Disneyland has removed the character from the car’s trunk and replaced it with containers of the toon-erasing “dip.” Jessica Rabbit is also being reimagined as a crime fighter rather than a crime victim, with a wardrobe change that includes a form-fitting trench coat that effectively obscures her cleavage and bare shoulders along with a fedora covering much of her Titian-hued hair.

Related Link: GWAR Ventures Into NFT Territory: What Metal Addicts Need To Know

Why It Happened: Disney has been updating its theme park attractions to erase culturally insensitive stereotypes, most notably by removing the depiction of indigenous peoples as cannibals from the Jungle Cruise attraction and the upcoming replacement of characters and scenes from the still-controversial 1946 “Song of the South” and with the production design of “The Princess and the Frog,” the 2009 feature that was the first to include an African American heroine.

Although Jessica Rabbit was designed as an animated parody of carnal sensuality, the character created a controversy in 1994 when news reports circulated that sharp-eyed cartoon addicts watching the LaserDisc release of “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” in slow motion noticed she wasn't wearing undies in three frames of footage during a skirt-hiking sequence. A Disney spokesperson at the time shrugged and stated, “The movie was never intended for kids anyway.”

Photo: Jessica Rabbit in "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," courtesy of Disney.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

Netflix Offers Free Content For Mobile Users In Kenya To Lure New Subscribers
Lessons From The US Summer Box Office: What Worked And What Didn't
Apple And Disney Lead The Dow Jones Lower
Why Did Disney Buy 60 Acres In Orlando For $46M?
Netflix Grabs The Emmys Crown With 44 Wins, Apple, Disney SVOD Services Shine Too
Cathie Wood Shed Another $11M From Tesla Stake On Friday, Bought Disney And These Stocks Instead
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Disneyland Jessica Rabbit political correctnessNews Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com