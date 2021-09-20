fbpx

GWAR Ventures Into NFT Territory: What Metal Addicts Need To Know

byPhil Hall
September 20, 2021 2:34 pm
The iconic heavy metal band GWAR has invaded the non-fungible token realm with a selection of music and original art.

What Happened: The GWAR Official NFT Collection went on sale Monday at 12 p.m. ET, and the NFTs are minted and backed on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain.

One of the NFTs, the “Scumdog Legionnaire,” was in a 10-item limited edition for a direct purchase for $250 and sold out within two hours of going online. Still available, as of this writing, is the “Slave of GWAR,” a 50 limited edition NFT available for direct purchase of $40, and the “Bohab 4 Lyfe” 250 limited edition NFTs available for direct purchase for $20.

What It Involves: The NFTs include the band’s decibel-blasting music and digital art by co-lead vocalist Matt Maguire. GWAR partnered on this offering with Fanaply, the NFT platform that recently launched official NFTs for American Express (NYSE:AXP) and Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN).

“Our manager Sleazy P. Martini tells me that with these NFTs, our fans will get some cool, original, never-before-seen GWAR art, and they can own a little piece of the GWAR universe,” said lead singer The Berserker Blóthar. “He also tells me that if we sell enough of them, I can buy lots of curly fries.”

“We’re thrilled to be bringing limited-edition digital assets to the incredible fans of the iconic band GWAR,” added Grant Dexter, co-founder and CEO of Fanaply. “NFTs offer bands a new and creative way to express themselves to their fan communities, while allowing those fans to collect, commemorate and celebrate the bands creations via our digital collectibles.”

