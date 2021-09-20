 Skip to main content

Apple And Disney Lead The Dow Jones Lower
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 20, 2021 4:28pm   Comments
Apple And Disney Lead The Dow Jones Lower

U.S. indices were trading lower Monday for the session as investors weigh continued concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant, the Federal Reserve's upcoming two-day meeting and a sell-off in some Chinese equities.

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) fell 1.67% to $434.04
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 1.96% to $365.70
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) fell 1.81% to $339.40

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) was the only gainer for the Dow Jones Monday.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) were among the top losers for the Dow Jones.

Elsewhere On The Street

Apple's next iteration of the iPhone — iPhone 13 — at its "California Streaming" event last week. The company began accepting preorders for the four variants of its newest iPhone model Friday morning and shipments will begin Sept. 24… Read More

It seems on a daily basis that U.S. investors are greeted with either some bad macroeconomic news out of China, some negative stock or sector-specific news or both… Read More

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are trading significantly lower Monday amid a broader market sell-off sparked by increasing concerns that Chinese property giant Evergrande's current debt could lead to a collapse… Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

