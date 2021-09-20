Why Plug Power Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader energy sector, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) are trading lower in sympathy with the overall market as investors weigh continued concerns over COVID-19, the Feds two-day meeting and a sell off in Chinese equities.

Plug Power is otherwise trading higher by 2.6% over the past five sessions, despite the broader market pulling back following August strength.

Plug Power is an innovator of modern hydrogen and fuel cell technology. Plug Power has revolutionized the material handling industry with its full-service GenKey solution, which is designed to increase productivity, lower operating costs and reduce carbon footprints in a reliable and cost-effective way.

Plug Power is trading lower by 4.7% at $25.23. Plug Power has a 52-week high of $75.49 and a 52-week low of $10.92.