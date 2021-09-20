 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Esports Technologies Enters License Agreement With Aspire Global
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 3:39pm   Comments
Share:
Esports Technologies Enters License Agreement With Aspire Global
  • Esports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: EBEThas entered a strategic license agreement to integrate its proprietary odds modeling, market creation, and trading feed into Aspire Global's esports platform. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Under the agreement, Esports Technologies will have access to Aspire's range of offerings and managed services.
  • Aspire Global is a B2Bprovider of iGaming solutions, comprising a technical platform, proprietary casino games, a proprietary sportsbook, and a game aggregator.
  • Price Action: EBET shares are trading lower by 15% at $27.56 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EBET)

35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Short Ideas Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com