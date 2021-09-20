Esports Technologies Enters License Agreement With Aspire Global
- Esports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: EBET) has entered a strategic license agreement to integrate its proprietary odds modeling, market creation, and trading feed into Aspire Global's esports platform. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Under the agreement, Esports Technologies will have access to Aspire's range of offerings and managed services.
- Aspire Global is a B2Bprovider of iGaming solutions, comprising a technical platform, proprietary casino games, a proprietary sportsbook, and a game aggregator.
- Price Action: EBET shares are trading lower by 15% at $27.56 on the last check Monday.
