Rush Street Interactive Partners With Magic City Jai-Alai For Sports Betting
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 3:09pm   Comments
  • Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSIhas been named the exclusive Official Sports Betting Partner of Magic City Jai-Alai.
  • Rush Street operates the BetRivers, PlaySugarhouse, and RushBet sportsbook brands.
  • Under the agreement, BetRivers is now exclusively authorized to use Magic City Jai-Alai's official league data, and streaming feeds for bettors to watch and bet during live games in real-time.
  • With the recent launch of Jai-Alai betting on RSI's BetRivers platform in Illinois and Iowa, bettors in those states became the first in the country to be able to legally wager online on the lightning-fast action, with more markets to be added in the future.
  • Price Action: RSI shares are trading lower by 3.12% at $18.63 on the last check Monday.

