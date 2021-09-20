Rush Street Interactive Partners With Magic City Jai-Alai For Sports Betting
- Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) has been named the exclusive Official Sports Betting Partner of Magic City Jai-Alai.
- Rush Street operates the BetRivers, PlaySugarhouse, and RushBet sportsbook brands.
- Under the agreement, BetRivers is now exclusively authorized to use Magic City Jai-Alai's official league data, and streaming feeds for bettors to watch and bet during live games in real-time.
- With the recent launch of Jai-Alai betting on RSI's BetRivers platform in Illinois and Iowa, bettors in those states became the first in the country to be able to legally wager online on the lightning-fast action, with more markets to be added in the future.
- Price Action: RSI shares are trading lower by 3.12% at $18.63 on the last check Monday.
