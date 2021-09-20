 Skip to main content

Roku Announces Streaming Offerings Shortly After Amazon
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 3:18pm   Comments
Roku Announces Streaming Offerings Shortly After Amazon
  • Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKUlaunched Roku Streaming Stick 4K (MSRP $49.99), offering powerful 4K streaming in a portable form factor. 
  • It also rolled out the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ (MSRP $69.99), featuring the Roku Voice Remote Pro with a rechargeable, hands-free voice remote. 
  • Roku also announced that Roku OS 10.5 would begin rolling out to Roku devices shortly. 
  • Roku OS 10.5 introduced new features: Live TV for streaming player users, tips on Roku Voice, new surround sound configurations for audio device owners, more voice control options, and updates to Roku mobile app features.
  • Related Content: Amazon Intensifies Home-Entertainment Rivalry With Latest Launch
  • Price Action: ROKU shares traded lower by 4.38% at $309.91 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

