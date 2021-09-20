Roku Announces Streaming Offerings Shortly After Amazon
- Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) launched Roku Streaming Stick 4K (MSRP $49.99), offering powerful 4K streaming in a portable form factor.
- It also rolled out the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ (MSRP $69.99), featuring the Roku Voice Remote Pro with a rechargeable, hands-free voice remote.
- Roku also announced that Roku OS 10.5 would begin rolling out to Roku devices shortly.
- Roku OS 10.5 introduced new features: Live TV for streaming player users, tips on Roku Voice, new surround sound configurations for audio device owners, more voice control options, and updates to Roku mobile app features.
- Price Action: ROKU shares traded lower by 4.38% at $309.91 on the last check Monday.
