Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Starbucks, Roblox Or Upstart?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 20, 2021 9:43am   Comments
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend: Hang Seng Crash, Apple iOS15 Update, Netflix At Emmys And More

Stifel analyst Chris O'Cull maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) with a Buy and lowered the price target from $135 to $130.

Starbucks is trading lower by 1.8% at $111.36.

Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz maintained Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) with a Hold and lowered the price target from $92 to $86.

Roblox is trading lower by 2.4% at $78.80.

Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal maintained Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) with an Overweight and raised the price target from $230 to $345.

Upstart is trading lower by 3.3% at $293.22.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

