Li Auto Shares Slide After Cutting Q3 Delivery Outlook
- Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) has lowered its delivery outlook for Q3 of FY21, citing a slower than expected recovery of the chip supply.
- The production of chips dedicated to the company's millimeter-wave radar supplier has been severely hampered due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Malaysia.
- Li Auto expects Q3 vehicle deliveries of approximately 24,500 units, down from the previous outlook of 25,000 - 26,000 units.
- The company reported a 155.5% Y/Y rise in vehicle sales in Q2 to RMB4.9 billion ($759.4 million).
- Price Action: LI shares are trading lower by 3.92% at $27.95 in premarket on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga