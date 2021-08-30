Li Auto Shares Gain On Solid Q2 Results, Q3 Deliveries Outlook
- Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 158.8% year-on-year, to RMB5.04 billion ($780.4 million).
- Vehicle sales increased 155.5% Y/Y to RMB4.9 billion ($759.4 million) with a vehicle margin of 18.7%, a 500 basis points Y/Y rise.
- Gross profit for the quarter jumped 266.9% Y/Y to RMB952.8 million ($147.6 million), and the profit margin expanded 560 basis points to 18.9%.
- The operating loss widened to RMB(535.9) million.
- The company held $5.66 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Cash generated by operating activities totaled $218.0 million with a free cash flow of $152.1 million.
- Non-GAAP net loss per ADS of $(0.01) beat the analyst consensus of $(0.03).
- The company delivered 8,589 Li ONEs in July, representing a 251.3% rise Y/Y.
- Outlook: Li Auto sees Q3 revenue of RMB6.98 billion ($1.08 billion) - RMB7.25 billion ($1.12 billion).
- The company expects Q3 vehicle deliveries of 25,000 - 26,000 vehicles.
- Price Action: LI shares are trading higher by 3.27% at $30.30 in premarket on the last check Monday.
