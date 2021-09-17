Apple And Microsoft Lead The Dow Jones Lower

U.S. indices were trading lower again Friday as stocks continue September weakness.

As was the case Thursday, initial jobless claims came in higher than expected, which has added to economic concerns while investors continue to weigh uncertainty related to the COVID-19 Delta variant and Fed tapering policy.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.97% to $447.14

(NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.97% to $447.14 The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 1.18% to $373.83

(NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 1.18% to $373.83 The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.51% to $345.66

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP), Amgen, Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) and UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) were among the only gainers for the Dow Jones Friday.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) were among the top losers for the Dow Jones.

Elsewhere On The Street

