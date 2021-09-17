fbpx

QQQ
-4.48
382.79
-1.18%
BTC/USD
-588.66
47149.16
-1.23%
DIA
-2.49
350.67
-0.72%
SPY
-5.78
452.95
-1.29%
TLT
-0.72
150.61
-0.48%
GLD
-0.25
164.28
-0.15%

Virgin Galactic Stock Is Holding Above A Key Support Level

byTyler Bundy
September 17, 2021 3:44 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Virgin Galactic Stock Is Holding Above A Key Support Level

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) shares are trading higher Friday, although there looks to be no company-specific news out to explain the jump in price. The stock looks to be holding a key support level.

Virgin Galactic is trading up 6.82% at $26.16 at last check Friday afternoon. 

Virgin Galactic Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares are trading in what technical traders call a sideways channel and look to be holding above a key support level.
  • The $24 level is an area that once held as resistance, but later crossed above and turned into support. This area now looks to be holding again as support. If the stock was unable to hold this level, it may fall toward the next support level near $15. The $35 level has held as resistance in the past and may continue to in the future.
  • The stock is trading below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the sentiment in the stock has been bearish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a possible area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is starting to move higher after bouncing off the oversold border, the RSI now sits at 48. This shows there have been more buyers moving into the stock, although there are still more sellers in the stock overall.

spcedaily9-17-21.png

See Also: Virgin Galactic Opens Up Space Flights: Here's How Much It Will Cost To Fly To Space Like Richard Branson

What’s Next For Virgin Galactic?

Bullish traders would like to see the stock hold above the support level and begin to form higher lows. Bulls would then like to see the stock move higher and break above the resistance level.

Bears are looking to see the stock be unable to hold the $24 level as support. Bears would like to see the stock fall below this key level and head toward the $15 level.

Photo: Virgin Galactic

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Coinbase, Starbucks, Virgin Galactic, Walmart And More

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Coinbase, Starbucks, Virgin Galactic, Walmart And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included top growth and reopening stocks. Automakers and a leading cryptocurrency play were among the bearish calls seen. read more
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Tesla, Virgin Galactic, Wells Fargo And More

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Tesla, Virgin Galactic, Wells Fargo And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker, the EV leader and a big bank. A top automaker, a casino stock and a REIT were among the bearish calls seen. read more
Dennis Dick On Virgin Galactic's Stock: 'What Do We Have To Look Forward To?'

Dennis Dick On Virgin Galactic's Stock: 'What Do We Have To Look Forward To?'

On Monday’s PreMarket Prep, Dennis Dick, and Spencer Israel discussed the large gap up in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) at the open of the premarket session, and why the subsequent drop was not a good sign.  read more
5 Stocks Retail Investors Have Eyes On Amid Richard Branson-Fueled Space Excitement

5 Stocks Retail Investors Have Eyes On Amid Richard Branson-Fueled Space Excitement

Here are five names retail investors are watching on Monday in the aftermath of Sir Richard Branson’s successful test space flight on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s (NYSE: SPCE) Unity 22 craft. read more