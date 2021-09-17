Why Can't You Use Apple Card For iPhone 13?

Apple users were likely excited to wake up Friday morning as it marked the day to reserve the newest iPhone. That excitement quickly turned to frustration for many Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) users.

What Happened: The iPhone 13 went on sale for pre-order at 8 a.m. ET Friday, Sept. 13. Apple and Apple Card quickly became trending topics on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR).

Users took to Twitter to share that they were unable to use Apple Pay or Apple Card to make their pre-order purchases, upsetting many loyal Apple customers. People who used other credit cards were able to get pre-orders to go through.

Citizens One, owned by Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG), is suffering issues on the pre-order process according to 9to5Mac. Citizens One is the partner bank for Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program.

Some users reported that they could use Apple Pay if they entered their card details manually.

Why It’s Important: Apple launched the Apple Card in 2019 with a 3% cashback offer built-in. The card has been well received by Apple customers and is considered a growth area for the technology giant.

Users who purchased the Apple iPhone 13 using a different card missed out on the 3% cash back offered by the Apple Card.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini were unveiled at a recent presentation from Apple with starting prices of $799 and $699 respectively.

The phones are expected to be launched on Sept. 24.

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares are down 1.95% to $145.90 on Friday afternoon.

Photo: Courtesy Apple