Facebook Goes Aggressive Against Collaborative Harmful Activities On Its Platform: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 2:52pm   Comments
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) would adopt its security teams strategy against campaigns using fake accounts to eliminate harmful activities by collaborative groups of real-user accounts, Reuters reports.
  • Facebook would adopt the network-level approach with coordinated, real account groups that a target's content or account to get it to shut down through mass reporting. The culprits also target an individual through mass posts or comments.
  • Facebook had "little policy around coordinated authentic harm," as per a leaked internal report.
  • Facebook faced widespread flak for the role in the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. The company is under immense criticism for multiple leaked documents regarding the company's incompetent policies.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 0.45% at $372.23 on the last check Thursday.

