Why Are Facebook's Shares Under Pressure?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 11:58am   Comments
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is battling multiple issues at the same time. The company internally admitted Instagram's harmful impact on teenagers, especially girls. 
  • Senators sought to launch a probe on the social media company to validate the truth of the story, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are pushing Facebook to scrap its Instagram app for kids, NPR reports. They are demanding Facebook's research into how Instagram affects teenage users.
  • The FTC's conclusion regarding Facebook's alleged anti-competitive acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp are also due today.
  • Another report found that Facebook's official documents suggested partiality with high-profile users by its "cross-check" or "XCheck."
  • Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 2.16% at $368.39 on the last check Wednesday.

