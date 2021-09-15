Why Are Facebook's Shares Under Pressure?
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is battling multiple issues at the same time. The company internally admitted Instagram's harmful impact on teenagers, especially girls.
- Senators sought to launch a probe on the social media company to validate the truth of the story, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are pushing Facebook to scrap its Instagram app for kids, NPR reports. They are demanding Facebook's research into how Instagram affects teenage users.
- The FTC's conclusion regarding Facebook's alleged anti-competitive acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp are also due today.
- Another report found that Facebook's official documents suggested partiality with high-profile users by its "cross-check" or "XCheck."
- Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 2.16% at $368.39 on the last check Wednesday.
