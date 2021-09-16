Evoqua Water Technologies Enters Partnership With Ostara
- Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE: AQUA) has signed an exclusive agreement with Ostara Nutrient Recovery Technologies Inc.
- The collaboration will combine Ostara's process solutions for nutrient recovery with Evoqua's water and wastewater treatment solutions to help customers recover nutrients and convert them into valuable fertilizers.
- Evoqua will lead the sales and implementation of Ostara's nutrient recovery solutions into the North America and Western Europe markets.
- The partnership also expands the production and distribution reach of Ostara's sustainable phosphorus-based Crystal Green fertilizer.
- Price Action: AQUA shares are trading lower by 0.88% at $37.33 on the last check Thursday.
