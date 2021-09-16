 Skip to main content

Evoqua Water Technologies Enters Partnership With Ostara
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 11:39am   Comments
  • Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE: AQUAhas signed an exclusive agreement with Ostara Nutrient Recovery Technologies Inc. 
  • The collaboration will combine Ostara's process solutions for nutrient recovery with Evoqua's water and wastewater treatment solutions to help customers recover nutrients and convert them into valuable fertilizers. 
  • Evoqua will lead the sales and implementation of Ostara's nutrient recovery solutions into the North America and Western Europe markets. 
  • The partnership also expands the production and distribution reach of Ostara's sustainable phosphorus-based Crystal Green fertilizer.
  • Price Action: AQUA shares are trading lower by 0.88% at $37.33 on the last check Thursday.

