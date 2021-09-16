 Skip to main content

Sealed Air Prices Upsized Debt Offering To Raise $600M
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 6:48am   Comments
Share:
Sealed Air Prices Upsized Debt Offering To Raise $600M
  • Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEEhas announced the pricing of its offering of 1.573% senior secured notes due 2026. The offering was upsized from $425 million of Notes to $600 million of Notes.
  • Sealed Air intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repurchase the 4.875% senior notes due 2022.
  • The company estimates net proceeds from the sale of the Notes, after initial purchasers' discounts and commissions, to be about $595 million.
  • The offering is expected to close on September 29, 2021.
  • Price Action: SEE shares closed higher by 0.21% at $58.27 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

