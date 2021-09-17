10 Most Subscribed YouTube Channels: T-Series, PewDiePie, WWE And More

YouTube announced recently it passed the two million creator monetization milestone. The Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL)-owned video platform launched the YouTube Partner Program 14 years ago.

YouTube offers 10 different monetization features and has paid out $30 billion to creators, artists and media companies over the last three years.

“Now, more than two million creators participate in YPP globally, including many who might not otherwise have had a platform, from tech reviewers to entertainers,” YouTube Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan said.

Here is a look at the top 10 YouTube channels, ranked by subscribers.

1. T-Series: Topping the list for YouTube with 192 million subscribers is T-Series, an Indian media company. The channel posts music videos, clips from films and movie trailers. The channel overtook the top position from PewDiePie, who held the title as the most subscribed YouTuber for 1,920 days.

2. Cocomelon: Children’s channel Cocomelon comes in second place on the list with 118 million subscribers. The channel offers nursery rhymes and cartoons and includes some multi-hour-long videos that are a hit with parents looking for something to keep their young children entertained.

3. SET India: More than 66,000 videos are featured on the SET India YouTube channel, which counts 114 million subscribers. The channel is owned and ran by Sony Entertainment Television India, a unit of Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY). The channel offers full television episodes, movie and television clips and teaser trailers.

4. PewDiePie: After having the title as the most subscribed YouTuber, PewDiePie now ranks fourth with 110 million subscribers. PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, was the first YouTube account to hit 100 million subscribers and he remains the top individual YouTube account by subscribers. PewDiePie plays video games, posts video blogs and collaborations with other creators.

5. Kids Diana Show: Since 2015, kids have tuned into the Kids Diana Show on YouTube, which has 83.2 million subscribers. The channel features a girl named Diana who shares toy unboxing, challenges and trips she takes.

6. WWE: World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (NYSE: WWE) is the top subscribed sports-related company on YouTube, with 81.5 million subscribers. The channel features full wrestling matches, classic matches from the past and interviews of current and past wrestlers.

7. Zee Music Company: Indian music channel Zee Music Company has 76.8 million subscribers, ranking seventh on the list. Zee Music Company is part of a leading entertainment company and one of the largest producers of Hindi programming in the world.

8. Like Nastya: With 76.7 million subscribers, the Like Nastya channel is the eighth most subscribed YouTube channel. Millions of kids and families tune in daily to see Nastya and her parents play, sing and share their daily stories.

9. 5-Minute Crafts: Do-it-yourself tutorial channel 5-Minute Crafts has 73.5 million YouTube subscribers. The channel started in 2016 and its videos offer life hacks for parents and kids. Its tutorials have generated almost 21 billion views.

10. Vlad and Niki: Hailing from Russia, Vlad and Niki has 71.9 million subscribers. The channel features two brothers in live animation and animation geared at kids. The channel is one of the highest-rated kids channels on YouTube and has attracted a strong following since it started in 2018.

Honorable Mention: The next addition to the list could soon be well-known YouTuber Mr. Beast, who has 691 million subscribers on its main channel. Mr. Beast is known for his huge giveaways and challenge videos giving away $1 million cash, cars and an $800,000 private island.

Justin Bieber ranks thirteenth on the list with 64.5 million subscribers. Bieber was discovered from YouTube videos playing songs.

Dude Perfect ranks eighteenth on the list with 56.6 million subscribers and has gained a loyal following of fans worldwide thanks to their trick shot videos.

Photo: YouTube screenshot