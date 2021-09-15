 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why MedAvail Shares Are Surging Higher In After-Hours Trading Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 15, 2021 4:50pm   Comments
Share:
Why MedAvail Shares Are Surging Higher In After-Hours Trading Today

MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MDVL) is surging higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced it signed an agreement with IMA Medical Group to open four SpotRx locations in Florida.

SpotRx is the retail pharmacy brand owned and operated by MedAvail in the United States.

In-clinic SpotRx kiosks and courier home delivery will be available to patients at four IMA Medical clinic locations in Florida.

“We are pleased to partner with the IMA group, broadening our footprint in Florida with the addition of this growing network of clinics that provides exceptional care to Medicare patients,” said Ed Kilroy, CEO of MedAvail. “We look forward to offering the convenience of our pharmacy services to IMA’s Medicare patients and continuing our efforts in Florida to address medication access and adherence.”

MedAvail is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of advanced nutrition products that improve muscle health and performance.

MDVL Price Action: MedAvail has traded as high as $20.79 and as low as $2.82 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 26.90% at $4.15 in after-hours trading at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MDVL)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Drops 50 Points; IEC Electronics Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: ExOne Rises Following Acquisition News; LifeStance Health Shares Plummet
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Ed Kilroy why it's movingNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com