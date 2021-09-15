 Skip to main content

FTC To Share Big Tech's Small Acquisitions Outcome: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 7:45am   Comments
  • The Federal Trade Commission will disclose their conclusions on the tech platforms' business deals that were sometimes too small to prompt antitrust review, Reuters reports.
  • The FTC will hear about Big Tech acquisitions done between 2010 and 2019.
  • The tech companies involved include Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT).
  • The FTC has already prosecuted Facebook for allegedly breaking antitrust law and sought to undo its deals for photo sharing app Instagram and messaging app WhatsApp.
  • The FTC could impose stricter guidelines by scrapping vertical deals, which combine a company with one of its suppliers.

