 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Lucid's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 14, 2021 3:32pm   Comments
Share:
Why Lucid's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) is trading lower Tuesday after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the stock.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas initiated coverage on Lucid with an Underweight rating and announced a price target of $12.

Jonas described Lucid as "a highly vertically integrated BEV company that addresses the premium market at Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and above.

The Morgan Stanley analyst pointed to a number of key innovations at Lucid, however he expressed concerns about market size in the premium EV space and risks associated with the current valuation.

"At a $31 billion valuation, the stock market appears to be ascribing an unusually high probability of scenarios where LCID achieves very high market share, margins or both," Jonas said.

"We think LCID can occupy a sustainable niche place in a difficult market but, at this stage, we see many obstacles left to hang with more established EV titans and grow into its valuation," the analyst added. 

LCID Price Action: Lucid was down 5.51% at $18.96 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Lucid.

Latest Ratings for LCID

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021Morgan StanleyInitiates Coverage OnUnderweight
Sep 2021CitigroupInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for LCID
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LCID)

Why This Analyst Believes Lucid Group's Stock Has Raced Ahead Of Valuation
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 14, 2021
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Why Lucid Shares Are Rising Today
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 9, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PANWBTIGMaintains555.0
PANWLoop CapitalMaintains475.0
DRMAMaxim GroupInitiates Coverage On9.0
ICLRJefferiesMaintains302.0
LYVJefferiesMaintains103.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com