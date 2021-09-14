Why Lucid's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) is trading lower Tuesday after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the stock.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas initiated coverage on Lucid with an Underweight rating and announced a price target of $12.

Jonas described Lucid as "a highly vertically integrated BEV company that addresses the premium market at Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and above.

The Morgan Stanley analyst pointed to a number of key innovations at Lucid, however he expressed concerns about market size in the premium EV space and risks associated with the current valuation.

"At a $31 billion valuation, the stock market appears to be ascribing an unusually high probability of scenarios where LCID achieves very high market share, margins or both," Jonas said.

"We think LCID can occupy a sustainable niche place in a difficult market but, at this stage, we see many obstacles left to hang with more established EV titans and grow into its valuation," the analyst added.

LCID Price Action: Lucid was down 5.51% at $18.96 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Lucid.