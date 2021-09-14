 Skip to main content

PyroGenesis Bags $6M Torch Order From Undisclosed Client
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 4:09pm   Comments

  • PyroGenesis Canada Inc (NASDAQ: PYR) has received an order to supply four high-powered plasma torches together with ancillary equipment to a client for approximately $6 million. The name of the client, a multi-billion-dollar international producer of iron ore, was not disclosed.
  • The client plans to reduce greenhouse gases (GHGs) by replacing their fossil fuel burners with PyroGenesis' plasma torches.
  • Upon the successful implementation of the torches announced today, PyroGenesis's subsequent orders from the client are expected to be for approximately 130 plasma torches.
  • Given recent sales, and the torches are expected to last 25-30 years, PyroGenesis has revised the estimated net present value (NPV) of each torch sale to be approx. $7 million, based on 20-year life.
  • Price Action: PYR shares closed higher by 12.62% at $4.55 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

