Xiaomi Unveils Smart Glasses After Shining In Smartphone, Wearable Market
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 4:10pm   Comments
  • Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACF) (OTC: XIACY) launched Xiaomi Smart Glasses capable of combining imaging systems and sensors into a subtle, ordinary glasses design through MicroLED optical waveguide technology. 
  • Weighing a mere 51g, Xiaomi Smart Glasses can display messages and notifications, make calls, navigate, capture photos, and translate instantly.
  • The smart glasses are powered by a quad-core ARM processor and run on Android.
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FBrecently introduced its smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban. 
  • Xiaomi already overtook Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPLin the smartphone and wearable categories and harboring ambitions to challenge Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) EV business.
  • Price Action: XIACY shares closed lower by 1.39% at $14.86 on Tuesday.
  • Photo courtesy Xiaomi

