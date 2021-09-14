Xiaomi Unveils Smart Glasses After Shining In Smartphone, Wearable Market
- Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACF) (OTC: XIACY) launched Xiaomi Smart Glasses capable of combining imaging systems and sensors into a subtle, ordinary glasses design through MicroLED optical waveguide technology.
- Weighing a mere 51g, Xiaomi Smart Glasses can display messages and notifications, make calls, navigate, capture photos, and translate instantly.
- The smart glasses are powered by a quad-core ARM processor and run on Android.
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) recently introduced its smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban.
- Xiaomi already overtook Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) in the smartphone and wearable categories and harboring ambitions to challenge Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) EV business.
- Price Action: XIACY shares closed lower by 1.39% at $14.86 on Tuesday.
- Photo courtesy Xiaomi
