Key Takeaways From Facebook's Smart Glass Launch
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) launched new smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban.
- The $299 Facebook glasses, which use Luxottica Group SpA-owned Ray-Ban's Wayfarer frame style, let users take photos and video, listen to music and answer phone calls. However, there was no mention of AR.
- They also have tiny speakers that turn the smart glasses into headphones for listening to music and podcasts via smartphone Bluetooth and also include microphones, CNBC reports.
- A user can click a photo by pressing and holding a button or recording a video by pressing it once, Bloomberg reports.
- There is a touch area for controlling music, a voice assistant, and calls. A user can swipe to adjust volume, tap to play, pause and skip music, or double-tap to answer and end phone calls.
- A primary Facebook voice assistant is also present.
- Privacy concerns will lurk for Facebook as the glasses will collect data like battery life and Wi-Fi information, a user's login credentials.
- An Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone or Android app Facebook View is required to stream music and calls to the glasses.
- In May, Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) launched Spectacles with AR capabilities, not yet available for consumers. Apple is also planning its AR-compatible smart glasses.
- Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.10% at $377.98 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Best of Benzinga