 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Key Takeaways From Facebook's Smart Glass Launch
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 4:00pm   Comments
Share:
Key Takeaways From Facebook's Smart Glass Launch
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FBlaunched new smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban. 
  • The $299 Facebook glasses, which use Luxottica Group SpA-owned Ray-Ban's Wayfarer frame style, let users take photos and video, listen to music and answer phone calls. However, there was no mention of AR.
  • They also have tiny speakers that turn the smart glasses into headphones for listening to music and podcasts via smartphone Bluetooth and also include microphones, CNBC reports.
  • A user can click a photo by pressing and holding a button or recording a video by pressing it once, Bloomberg reports.
  • There is a touch area for controlling music, a voice assistant, and calls. A user can swipe to adjust volume, tap to play, pause and skip music, or double-tap to answer and end phone calls. 
  • A primary Facebook voice assistant is also present.
  • Privacy concerns will lurk for Facebook as the glasses will collect data like battery life and Wi-Fi information, a user's login credentials. 
  • An Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone or Android app Facebook View is required to stream music and calls to the glasses.
  • In May, Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAPlaunched Spectacles with AR capabilities, not yet available for consumers. Apple is also planning its AR-compatible smart glasses.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.10% at $377.98 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

10 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
A Look Into Facebook's Price Over Earnings
What Stocks Are Billionaire Investor Leon Cooperman Watching Right Now?
Facebook Gets In On Chipmaking Fever
This Robot-Run ETF Of Tesla Fame Sold Snapchat, AMD In August And Loaded Up On These Big Tech Stocks Instead
Cob And Ceo Of Facebook Sold $29.11 Million In Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com