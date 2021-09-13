PureCycle Partners With Mitsui To Develop Recycled Polypropylene Plant In Japan
- PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTC: MITSY) to develop and operate a recycling facility in Japan to transform polypropylene (PP) waste into Ultra-Pure Recycled Polypropylene (UPRP).
- Through this new joint project with PureCycle, Mitsui aims to reduce plastic waste and establish a circular economy in Japan.
- Mitsui will help facilitate the pre-construction, on-the-ground operations and be an integral part of PureCycle's work in Japan.
- Price Action: PCT shares closed higher by 3.04% at $12.90 on Monday.
