Kratos Secures $338M Sole Source Contract From US Air Force For Target Drones
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 12:16pm   Comments
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc's (NASDAQ: KTOS) Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems has secured a $338.07 million Firm Fixed-Price, Cost-Plus-Fixed-Fee, and Time-and-Material contract for BQM-167A Air Force Subscale Aerial Target (AFSAT) lots 17-21 production, out-of-warranty-repairs (OWR), and contractor logistics support (CLS). 
  • Work will be performed at a Kratos manufacturing facility. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.
  • "This five-year contract represents a milestone in our target system business and reduces the administrative burden on both the USAF and Kratos by enabling multiple years of target delivery and support to be combined into a single contract – smart and efficient business," said Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division.
  • Price Action: KTOS shares are trading higher by 1.28% at $22.99 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

