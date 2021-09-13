 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3M CFO Sees Negative Impact From Higher Inflation, Chip Crisis
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 4:50pm   Comments
Share:
3M CFO Sees Negative Impact From Higher Inflation, Chip Crisis
  • 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) has doubled its previous estimate for the decline in new-vehicle production in this year’s second half due to concerns over the shortage of semiconductor chips.
  • CFO Monish Patolawala now expects auto production to decline 6%, from the previously expected decline of 3%.
  • Patolawala expects the chip crisis and higher inflation to affect its EPS by $0.65 - $0.80 for the year.
  • Patolawala said inflation is higher than what was expected in the third quarter.
  • Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM), General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), and Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) have already slashed their production guidance due to the chip crisis.
  • In July, 3M had raised its EPS outlook to $9.70 - $10.10 for FY21.
  • Price Action: MMM shares closed higher by 0.37% at $185.23 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MMM)

3M, Luxshare Sign Agreement for Using Twin Axial Cable Technology
Disney And Apple Lead The Dow Jones
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
3M Partners With Waystar To Provide Revenue Capture Solutions
4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
3M Stock Creeps Toward Resistance: A Technical Analysis
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance Media Trading Ideas

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com