This Chipmaker Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Coca-Cola, Starbucks, Wells Fargo And Bank Of America

Micron Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MU) memory and storage solutions accelerate the transformation of information into intelligence, and over the past five years the transformation of investments into gains.

Since September 2016, Micron stock's year-to-date return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular consumer discretionary and multinational financial services companies: Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC).

Micron designs, manufactures and sells memory and storage products worldwide. Micron’s DRAM and NAND products are tailored to PCs, data centers, game consoles, automotive, and smartphone and other mobile-device markets.

Micron also provides memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics and networking markets.

Micron was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Micron will also hold its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 2:30 p.m. MT. Interested traders and investors can access the live webcast here.

Here's how the returns break down from September 2016 to the present: