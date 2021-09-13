This Chipmaker Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Coca-Cola, Starbucks, Wells Fargo And Bank Of America
Micron Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MU) memory and storage solutions accelerate the transformation of information into intelligence, and over the past five years the transformation of investments into gains.
Since September 2016, Micron stock's year-to-date return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular consumer discretionary and multinational financial services companies: Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC).
Micron designs, manufactures and sells memory and storage products worldwide. Micron’s DRAM and NAND products are tailored to PCs, data centers, game consoles, automotive, and smartphone and other mobile-device markets.
Micron also provides memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics and networking markets.
Micron was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.
Micron will also hold its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 2:30 p.m. MT. Interested traders and investors can access the live webcast here.
Here's how the returns break down from September 2016 to the present:
- Wells Fargo is down from $45.43 a share to $44.33 for a return of -2.42%
- Coca-Cola is up from $42.14 a share to $55.61 for a return of 31.96%
- Starbucks is up from $53.74 a share to $119.34 for a return of 122.07%
- Bank of America is up from $15.49 a share to $40.27 for a return of 159.97%
- And finally, Micron is up from $17.48 a share to $73.50 for a return of 320.48%
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Bank of America Coca-cola Micron TechnologyNews Education Top Stories Media General Best of Benzinga