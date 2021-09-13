 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Baidu Launches Apollo Go Trial In Shanghai
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 11:28am   Comments
Share:
Baidu Launches Apollo Go Trial In Shanghai
  • Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDUwill start trials for the Apollo Go service in Shanghai, marking the fifth city where passengers can test the robotaxi mobile platform. 
  • Baidu is the only company to offer this service in the three first-tier cities of Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shanghai. The Shanghai operation will include 150 stations opened in phases throughout the city.
  • China recently summoned ride-hailing services of 11 firms, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI), and  Meituan (OTC: MPNGF) (OTC: MPNGY) for alleged misconduct. 
  • The Chinese tech stocks are down following intensified tech crackdown from the country.
  • Price Action: BIDU shares traded lower by 0.07% at $163.99 in the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIDU)

Why Is This Chinese E-Commerce Company's Shares Trading Higher Today?
Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Fall In Hong Kong Amid Concerns Of Further Crackdown On Tech Sector In China
Alibaba, Tencent, JD And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Strike Gains As Hang Seng Index Rebounds
Why Are Alibaba, Baidu, NetEase And Other Chinese Tech Shares Trading Lower Today?
What's Going On With Alibaba, Baidu, DiDi Global Shares Today?
Alibaba, JD, Tencent And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Clock Gains In Hong Kong As Market Turns Optimistic Amid Chinese Vice Premier's Reassurance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com