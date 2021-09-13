Baidu Launches Apollo Go Trial In Shanghai
- Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) will start trials for the Apollo Go service in Shanghai, marking the fifth city where passengers can test the robotaxi mobile platform.
- Baidu is the only company to offer this service in the three first-tier cities of Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shanghai. The Shanghai operation will include 150 stations opened in phases throughout the city.
- China recently summoned ride-hailing services of 11 firms, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI), and Meituan (OTC: MPNGF) (OTC: MPNGY) for alleged misconduct.
- The Chinese tech stocks are down following intensified tech crackdown from the country.
- Price Action: BIDU shares traded lower by 0.07% at $163.99 in the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.