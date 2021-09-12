Analysts Upgraded Macy's, Spotify, Five9 And Cirrus Logic This Week

Analyst ratings measure the expected performance of a stock during a given time period.

Traders and investors should know analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

In general, analysts arrive at stock ratings after they research companies’ public financial statements, communicate with executives and customers and interact with companies in other ways.

Amid another busy week of trading, here’s the latest analyst ratings and updates for Macy’s, Spotify, Five9 and Cirrus Logic.

Cowen & Co. analyst Oliver Chen upgraded Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $23 to $27.

Shares of Macy’s fell sharply this week. The department store chain opened Monday’s session at $22.51 and closed Friday lower by 8.31% at $20.64 for the week.

Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson upgraded Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $340 price target.

Shares of Spotify traded lower for the week. The audio streaming and media service provider opened Monday’s session at $251.80 and closed Friday lower by 1.60% at $247.76.

Needham analyst Scott Berg upgraded Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) from Hold to Buy and announced a $200 price target.

Shares of Five9 traded higher for the week. The software stock opened Monday’s session at $166.23 and closed Friday higher by 4.38% at $173.51 for the week.

Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis upgraded Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $95 to $100.

Shares of Cirrus Logic gained for the week. The semiconductor company opened Monday’s session at $84.11 and closed Friday higher by 2.95% at $86.59.