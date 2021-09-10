 Skip to main content

Why Activision-Blizzard Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 10, 2021 3:31pm   Comments
Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares are trading higher by 2.3% at $79.87 following a Friday court ruling stating Apple can no longer require developers to use in-app purchasing.

Traders and investors are potentially viewing the ruling as a pathway for the company to retain more revenue generated by the company's family of apps.

Activision Blizzard was formed in 2008 by the merger of Activision, one of the largest console video game publishers, and Blizzard, one of the largest PC video game publishers.

Activision-Blizzard has a 52-week high of $104.53 and a 52-week low of $71.19.

