 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Graphic Packaging Plans Tax-Exempt Green Bond Offering
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 2:56pm   Comments
Share:
Graphic Packaging Plans Tax-Exempt Green Bond Offering
  • Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (NYSE: GPK) subsidiary, Graphic Packaging International LLC, has agreed to offer $100 million of tax-exempt green bonds due 2061 with a mandatory purchase date of October 1, 2026.
  • The offering is being executed through the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) Private Activity Bond Program. 
  • The Tax-Exempt Green Bonds will be issued at a price of $110.99 and will bear interest at an annual rate of 4.0%.
  • The equivalent all-in yield will be 1.7%, and the interest income received by holders of the bonds will be exempt from federal and Michigan state income taxes but will be subject to the alternative minimum tax. 
  • Graphic Packaging expects to close the transaction on or about September 29, 2021.
  • Price Action: GPK shares are trading lower by 0.35% at $20.08 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GPK)

62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Recap: Graphic Packaging Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com