 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Should Bring 'Fortnite' Back On iPhone App Store, Says Epic Games, Armored With New South Korean Law
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 10, 2021 12:16am   Comments
Share:
Apple Should Bring 'Fortnite' Back On iPhone App Store, Says Epic Games, Armored With New South Korean Law

Epic Games wants to bring back its “Fortnite” game on to Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store after South Korea enacted a new law.

What Happened: Epic Games, tweeting through the Fortnight Twitter account, said it has asked Apple “to restore our Fortnite developer account.”

“Epic intends to re-release Fortnite on iOS in Korea offering both Epic payment and Apple payment side-by-side in compliance with the new Korean law.”

Why It Matters: Late last month, South Korean lawmakers passed a bill that effectively forbids tech-giants from charging commissions on in-app purchases in the country.

The law also bans companies such as Apple and Google parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) from “unreasonably” delaying approval of apps or deleting them from their marketplaces. 

Failure to comply could mean a fine of up to 3% of their South Korean revenue.

Shortly after, the Tim Cook-led company said it would forego its App Store cut on music, video, and other media apps that offer an in-app link that allows subscribers to sign up for the services.

While Apple’s updated in-app payment policy would apply to the offerings from the likes of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT), these changes do not apply to in-app purchases related to gaming.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney derided Apple's efforts as insufficient.

Fortnite was taken down from the App Store last year after Epic and Apple entered into a public disagreement over the latter’s in-app payment policies. Epic then proceeded to sue both Apple and Google over the issue.

Price Action: On Thursday, Apple shares closed nearly 0.7% lower at $154.07 in the regular session and rose 0.13% in the after-hours trading.

Read Next: Does Apple Plan To Also Introduce New iPad Alongside iPhone 13 And Apple Watch Series 7 Next Week?

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Key Takeaways From Facebook's Smart Glass Launch
Amazon Intensifies Home-Entertainment Rivalry With Latest Launch
Piper Sandler Analyst Sees 13% Upside Potential In Apple
Apple Intensifies Folding Phone Rivalry With This Move
Siri Recognizes Bitcoin As Currency In El Salvador
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Antitrust App Store Epic Games Fortnite South KoreaNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com