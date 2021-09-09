Alibaba's Latest Offering Amid China's Renewed Tech Crackdown
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) launched a new Alibaba.com Dropshipping Solutions alongside new platform tools and a grants program totaling $500,000 in awards.
- It aims to support existing e-commerce businesses and the rise of "New Digital Entrepreneurs" by the initiative.
- These "New Digital Entrepreneurs" are building digital businesses enabled by new online infrastructure to operate their B2C e-commerce stores on platforms like Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) or as third-party sellers on retail e-commerce sites like Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).
- Over the last year, transactions involving U.S. businesses on Alibaba.com were up by over 150%.
- Alibaba recently pledged a whopping $15.5 billion for small-and medium-sized enterprises and improving insurance protection for gig economy workers amid the growing domestic tech crackdown.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 1.94% at $167.40 on the last check Thursday.
