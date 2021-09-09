 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba's Latest Offering Amid China's Renewed Tech Crackdown
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 2:27pm   Comments
Share:
Alibaba's Latest Offering Amid China's Renewed Tech Crackdown
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABAlaunched a new Alibaba.com Dropshipping Solutions alongside new platform tools and a grants program totaling $500,000 in awards.
  • It aims to support existing e-commerce businesses and the rise of "New Digital Entrepreneurs" by the initiative.
  • These "New Digital Entrepreneurs" are building digital businesses enabled by new online infrastructure to operate their B2C e-commerce stores on platforms like Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) or as third-party sellers on retail e-commerce sites like Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).
  • Over the last year, transactions involving U.S. businesses on Alibaba.com were up by over 150%.
  • Alibaba recently pledged a whopping $15.5 billion for small-and medium-sized enterprises and improving insurance protection for gig economy workers amid the growing domestic tech crackdown.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 1.94% at $167.40 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

This Athleisure Stock Has A Better 6-Month Return Than Tesla, Ford, Amazon And Alibaba
Alibaba Unit Rolls Out Shipping Tools For US Small Businesses
Why Are Alibaba, Baidu, NetEase And Other Chinese Tech Shares Trading Lower Today?
Alibaba, Tencent, NetEase And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Fall In Hong Kong On Renewed Regulatory Concerns
Why Alibaba Shares Are Falling
Clover Health, GameStop, AMC, Tesla, IronNet And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com