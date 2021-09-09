 Skip to main content

Netflix Signs Multi-Picture Deal With TikTok Star Addison Rae
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 09, 2021 5:04am   Comments
Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) announced Wednesday it has tied up with TikTok star Addison Rae for an exclusive multi-picture movie deal.

What Happened: Rae will also executive produce projects that she brings to the company, Netflix said in a statement.

The development comes close on the heels of Rae’s acting debut in the romantic comedy remake “He’s All That," which was released last month. The project was first announced in September last year.

In the remake of the 1999 teen classic “She’s All That,” Rae stars alongside Tanner Buchanan as an influencer who accepts a challenge to turn the school's biggest loser into prom king. 

Why It Matters: The video streaming platform is aiming to tap the popularity of social media influencers to grab more eyeballs. Netflix estimates that 55 million households would watch "He's All That" in the first four weeks of release. The film has grabbed the top spot in 78 countries, including Brazil, France and Saudi Arabia, as per Netflix.

“Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch me moment and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams," Rae said in a statement.

"I’m thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress.”

Price Action: Netflix shares closed 0.11% lower at $606.05 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Addison Rae Streaming Video On Demand SVOD TikTokNews Tech Best of Benzinga

