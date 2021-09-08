Sharplink Partners With Minnesota Vikings For Online Game 'Pass or Play'
- Sharplink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ: SBET) has teamed with NFL team Minnesota Vikings to provide its fans with a free-to-play, fantasy-style online game called Pass or Play.
- Game participants will need to set a new line-up chosen from three cards dealt for each position, keeping the player dealt or taking the chance on the following two cards to choose another.
- Fans can play the game on Viking's website or through the team's mobile app.
- "With more than 60 million Americans actively playing free-to-play fantasy-style games and contests online last year, digital gamification of real-time sports has become a must-have fan engagement tool by sports media publishers, leagues, and teams," said CEO Rob Phythian.
- Price Action: SBET shares are trading lower by 6.21% at $5.89 on the last check Wednesday.
