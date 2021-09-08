 Skip to main content

Apple Hasn't Done Enough To Address Antitrust Concerns, Says Klobuchar As Lawmakers Remain Adamant On Overhaul
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 08, 2021 5:32am   Comments
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has taken small steps but not done enough to address the antitrust concerns amid rising global scrutiny, Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn) told Bloomberg on Wednesday.

What Happened: Unconvinced with Apple’s steps, the U.S. lawmakers are moving forward with legislation to change the way the Cupertino, California-based company runs its App Store.

“There is growing momentum to pass the Open App Markets Act to finally address Apple and Google’s twin monopolies, and I will continue working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to get it done,” Klobuchar said.

See Also: Apple Will Let App Developers Tell Users About Ways To Pay Them Outside Of Its Ecosystem In Rare Move

Klobuchar said she believes there is a growing momentum to pass the Open App Markets Act to address Apple and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google’s twin monopolies.

As per the Bloomberg report, which cited data from Sensor Tower, 59% of app downloads in the U.S. last year were on Apple’s App Store, and 41% were on Google Play.

Why It Matters: Klobuchar's comments come after Apple faced similar criticism from Spotify Technology SA (NASDAQ: SPOT) CEO Daniel Ek and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney — two executives who have often rapped up the tech giant over anti-competitive practices.

Both executives dubbed Apple's move to let app developers — with the exception of gaming apps — process payments outside of its App Store as insufficient.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 1.55% higher at $156.69 on Wednesday.

Read Also: Tesla, Apple Customers Are The Real Ones 'Losing Out,' Caught Between The Two Companies' Rivalry, Says Analyst

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

